Your Two Cents for Aug. 4

The pandemic is still spreading, the economy is still struggling and much of the relief support is set to expire. Now Congress decides to go on break. Thanks Congress, your dedication is disappointing.

Congress should not get paid by us, the American people, or take a month-long recess for doing nothing. They get money from us and their lobbyists and think we are going to get rich on $600. All they do is bicker like school children and we suffer for it.

If public intoxication is against the law, why is it allowed at Mountain View Cemetery, Baken Park and behind Behavioral Health? I have noticed on several occasions that people obviously intoxicated are walking through these areas.

Walmart must not know that only having one side to enter and exit does not reduce the risk of COVID. By having everyone going in and out the same side of the building is actually more contagious.

28% of the 328 campers at Camp Judson contracted COVID. Using that ratio, 28% of the 250,000 predicted bike rally attendees would be 70,000 facing possible infection. Wow.

