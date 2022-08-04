Your Two Cents for Aug. 4

Sad to see our country go down a path where politicians who tell the truth and stand up for democracy are punished, and those that lie and spread misinformation are rewarded. What is wrong with us?

Oh, really, most of us are weary of our governor? No, 75% of voters voted in the primary to send her on to the general election in November, and 60% of voters will vote her in for another term. Fact is, most of us love our governor.

One can only hope that the overwhelmingly liberal flavor of the My Two Cents entries might actually make the respective authors see the flaws of their blind allegiances when actually presented in print.

Apparently the Pennington County Commission didn't get the memo about not raising taxes during a recession!

Shame on Sens. Thune and Rounds for voting against veterans this past weekend, only to turn around and vote for the exact bill this week, due to the pushback from their constituents. Too late, this voter will remember at voting time, how you both turned your backs on our veterans.