Your Two Cents for Aug. 5

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why do people feel the need to gun their engine and speed as fast as they can down the section of South Canyon Road between West Chicago Street and West Main? This is a residential area folks with kids, pets, walkers, bicyclers, etc. Slow down.

I hope teachers will use clear shield masks so that students can read their expression and lips. This is a vital teaching communication means to enhance learning.

Gov. Noem is one smart cookie. She knows more about masks than all our neighboring governors, the CDC, all major hospitals in S.D. and the state medical association.

The way things are trending globally, we may be out of the scamdemic sooner than we think.

Children are more conscientious and disciplined than Kristi Noem gives them credit for being, and they will be devastated if they accidentally infect family members. All thinking people are in favor of students wearing masks.

Unfortunately red light cameras just don't work. They cause a huge problem in the court system. Cities that installed them had to get rid of them.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0