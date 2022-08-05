 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Aug. 5

  • 0
Two Cents

Those who complain about the supposedly liberal bent of the two cents column really do protest too much. A real conservative celebrates the freedom of others to express opinions which may or not be conservative. It is the freedom we ask our military to defend.

I have an idea, let's vote Statewide and decide the issue of abortion in South Dakota. Remember, we've done it twice before. 

I heard Jamie Smith speak (Tuesday) night. Mr. Smith doesn’t want to go to Washington, he wants to do right by SD. Noem’s  focus is no longer SD, I won’t vote for that.

Two articles on the front page August 4th show an upside down Lakota view of freedom and fairness. In one, free speech is stifled for Christian organizations and individuals by the Oglala Sioux Tribe. In the other article, the RCAS is inserting curriculum programs to expand Native American culture education in the school system.

People are also reading…

Harriet Hageman is endorsed by Trump. Liz Cheney is trying to take him down with the "unselect committee." It's time to make Wyoming great again.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 30

Your Two Cents for July 30

I may not care for (Tim Goodwin), but after I reread his article in the Saturday Journal on the Medicaid bill, the guy is so right.

Your Two Cents for Aug. 2

Your Two Cents for Aug. 2

I, for one, am tired of reading the continuous daily 'penny's worth' by the Noem bashers in Two Cents. Our Governor is doing an exemplary job …

Your Two Cents for Aug. 3

Your Two Cents for Aug. 3

Hopefully each and every veteran will vote accordingly after seeing Republican senators laughing and celebrating with fist bumps after voting …

Your Two Cents for Aug. 4

Your Two Cents for Aug. 4

Sad to see our country go down a path where politicians who tell the truth and stand up for democracy are punished, and those that lie and spr…

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers capture distant neutron stars colliding in glorious color

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News