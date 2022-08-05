Your Two Cents for Aug. 5

Those who complain about the supposedly liberal bent of the two cents column really do protest too much. A real conservative celebrates the freedom of others to express opinions which may or not be conservative. It is the freedom we ask our military to defend.

I have an idea, let's vote Statewide and decide the issue of abortion in South Dakota. Remember, we've done it twice before.

I heard Jamie Smith speak (Tuesday) night. Mr. Smith doesn’t want to go to Washington, he wants to do right by SD. Noem’s focus is no longer SD, I won’t vote for that.

Two articles on the front page August 4th show an upside down Lakota view of freedom and fairness. In one, free speech is stifled for Christian organizations and individuals by the Oglala Sioux Tribe. In the other article, the RCAS is inserting curriculum programs to expand Native American culture education in the school system.

Harriet Hageman is endorsed by Trump. Liz Cheney is trying to take him down with the "unselect committee." It's time to make Wyoming great again.