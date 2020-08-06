Your Two Cents for Aug. 6

Schools enforce various dress codes that have nothing to do with a student’s health but will not mandate wearing face masks that health scientists have found will keep children and adults safer.
Julie Frye-Mueller: So, walls work 100% of the time except when drug smugglers dig a tunnel under them.
I had a minimum wage job during summers when I was in college. I wish my mother was the governor so I could have had a $5,000 a month summer job.
If Dana L. Hanna is worried about the spread of the China virus during the Sturgis Rally, I have some advice for him — stay home.
Age 15 is the average age of the 96 people who contracted COVID-19 at Camp Judson. Is there anything here to be learned about opening up the schools?
Neighbor with a dog that barks non-stop, another who plays the drums constantly. Would much rather have chickens next door.
Yes, and when the scamdemic (hope you don't get sick) is over, we can all take a vacation in Yo Semite National Park.
