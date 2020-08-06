Your Two Cents for Aug. 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schools enforce various dress codes that have nothing to do with a student’s health but will not mandate wearing face masks that health scientists have found will keep children and adults safer.

Julie Frye-Mueller: So, walls work 100% of the time except when drug smugglers dig a tunnel under them.

I had a minimum wage job during summers when I was in college. I wish my mother was the governor so I could have had a $5,000 a month summer job.

If Dana L. Hanna is worried about the spread of the China virus during the Sturgis Rally, I have some advice for him — stay home.

Age 15 is the average age of the 96 people who contracted COVID-19 at Camp Judson. Is there anything here to be learned about opening up the schools?

Neighbor with a dog that barks non-stop, another who plays the drums constantly. Would much rather have chickens next door.

Yes, and when the scamdemic (hope you don't get sick) is over, we can all take a vacation in Yo Semite National Park.

