 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Aug. 6

  • 0
Two Cents

Every scorecard is a cherry-picked selection of how someone voted on a handful of bills important to the group producing the scorecard. It's meant to be biased, so let's move on from this conversation.

When I moved to South Dakota 44 years ago, this was the "State of Common Sense." After reading Pischke, Howard and Jensen's op-eds recently, I've come to the conclusion that South Dakota has become the "State of the Lowest Common Denominator."

Liz Cheney is a true Republican and she has upheld her Constitutional oath to the United States. You can’t say the same for some other Republicans and Wyoming is already great.

Let me guess. Dick Cheney is a RINO as well. (insert eye roll emoji)

It's rally time. Let's all hope for safety for all who come to SD and that they enjoy their time in our great state. Welcome!

People are also reading…

According to the weather forecast, we can expect a couple of cool evenings this weekend. It would be nice if our neighbors would resist the urge to light their wood-burning fire pits so we can open the windows and enjoy the fresh air.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Aug. 2

Your Two Cents for Aug. 2

I, for one, am tired of reading the continuous daily 'penny's worth' by the Noem bashers in Two Cents. Our Governor is doing an exemplary job …

Your Two Cents for Aug. 3

Your Two Cents for Aug. 3

Hopefully each and every veteran will vote accordingly after seeing Republican senators laughing and celebrating with fist bumps after voting …

Your Two Cents for Aug. 4

Your Two Cents for Aug. 4

Sad to see our country go down a path where politicians who tell the truth and stand up for democracy are punished, and those that lie and spr…

Your Two Cents for Aug. 5

Your Two Cents for Aug. 5

Those who complain about the supposedly liberal bent of the two cents column really do protest too much. A real conservative celebrates the fr…

Watch Now: Related Video

Crawdad Kenny

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News