Your Two Cents for Aug. 6

Every scorecard is a cherry-picked selection of how someone voted on a handful of bills important to the group producing the scorecard. It's meant to be biased, so let's move on from this conversation.

When I moved to South Dakota 44 years ago, this was the "State of Common Sense." After reading Pischke, Howard and Jensen's op-eds recently, I've come to the conclusion that South Dakota has become the "State of the Lowest Common Denominator."

Liz Cheney is a true Republican and she has upheld her Constitutional oath to the United States. You can’t say the same for some other Republicans and Wyoming is already great.

Let me guess. Dick Cheney is a RINO as well. (insert eye roll emoji)

It's rally time. Let's all hope for safety for all who come to SD and that they enjoy their time in our great state. Welcome!

According to the weather forecast, we can expect a couple of cool evenings this weekend. It would be nice if our neighbors would resist the urge to light their wood-burning fire pits so we can open the windows and enjoy the fresh air.