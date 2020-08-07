Your Two Cents for Aug. 7

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Hideaway Hills debacle is yet another fine example of the consequences of boasting about our state’s “lack of heavy-handed government.”

If just staying home from the rally protected us that would be great. However, those that are infected and don't know it don't just stay at the rally. They come to Rapid City, Deadwood, and all other Hills' towns. Your logic is faulty.

I would like to suggest that a follow-up be done on the COVID-19 outbreak at Camp Judson regarding the symptoms and severity of them since it would help our schools and parents determine whether it should be okay with them returning to school. The kids were from a wide range of ages; therefore, it could be an example of what to expect.

Yes, we need to watch for motorcycles, but bikers need to obey the law. Driving from Newcastle to Lead on Highway 85, bikers passed me multiple times in no passing zones. Very reckless.

