Your Two Cents for Aug. 8

Thank you, Laura, for saying what the majority of Black Hills residents are thinking.

Laura Armstrong’s statement of these events being "a sequence of insanity” is on the mark. Laura, you should be our governor. Thanks for speaking out.

To the person who says if you are worried about COVID during the rally just stay home. I have no intention of going to Sturgis, but I can't just stay home, I have to work, get gas, eat and wait on these thousands of people from everywhere, who seem to be under the impression that we are COVID-free.

To the person who commented that the COVID situation is a “scandemic” wake up. Simple math says that 1 person in the US is dying every minute and 20 seconds around the clock for the last 2 weeks and continuing. What kind of “scandemic” is able to accomplish this?

The 40 unplugged natural gas wells abandoned in Harding County by Spyglass Cedar Creek left the state with a generous $10,000 bond to remediate a million-dollar mess. I guess that’s what we deserve for our “lack of heavy-handed government” in South Dakota.

