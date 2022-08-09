 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Aug. 9

If the SD DOT is going to lower the speed limit between Rapid City and Sturgis then at least enforce it. On my drive to Spearfish well over 50% of the drivers (mostly locals) totally ignored the 65 mph limit.

It’s comforting to know that the CEO of Elevate Rapid City graduated from the "Biden School of Economics." Let’s compare notes at the end of 2022 to see if his forecast is worthy.

In China, third-graders are learning calculus. Meanwhile in the US, third-graders are picking their preferred pronouns and a big headline of the day is that the first weed dispensary is awaiting product. Pathetic.

These days it is rare to see a “clean” legislative bill, one without multiple attachments that by themselves likely would not pass. So if your legislator voted “yea” or “nay” and you’re not pleased, ask “why” rather than merely criticize.

Why does every truck hauling anything to the dump have to go through one entry/exit point? Recycling needs its own access for safety and to prevent backup delays on Highway 79.

