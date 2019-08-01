For the upcoming Democratic presidential debate, my friends and I will be counting how many times each of the candidates mentions "race," "racism" or "racist."
How is it that at age 18, I wore a 32x36 jean and now 50 years later, I am the opposite, 36x32.
If the Rapid City School District is getting a grant they get every year with part of it for school supplies for low income kids why are there supply drives every year providing thousands of dollars worth of supplies? What does RCSD do with the grant money?
Yes, as a protester you have a right to free assembly but when you engage in activities of terrorism by threats, intimidation, or destruction of public and private property, then you have crossed the line and have become a terrorist.
The courts and prosecutors pride themselves in resolving cases with sentences of community service and restitution. If you look at the numbers you will see that 62 percent of restitution is never paid and that 74 percent of public service is never performed — so much for justice.