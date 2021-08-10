 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for August 10

Your Two Cents for August 10

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Do you really want state "lawmakers" to think that it's alright to dictate to privately owned business what they can and can't do to protect their health? Come on, really.

COVID-19 vaccines are highly but not completely effective at keeping the vaccinated from getting the disease. The few vaccinated who do become infected are much less likely to spread the disease and to suffer severe illness and death.

Our "shop at home" advocates let us know it's good for our home town. But when the tourists, hunters, fishers, or whoever else invades our turf, depending on the season, prices are raised for everyone. So, if the price increases are just to take advantage of the invaders, and we are expected to support our fellow resident-owned businesses, how about a discount for full-time residents showing proper ID.

I was southbound on Haines (35 mph) and six bikers blew past me at least 20 mph over the speed limit and all six blew through the red light. So, don’t tell me to watch out for motorcycles.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with Youth City Council

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News