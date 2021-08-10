Your Two Cents for August 10

Do you really want state "lawmakers" to think that it's alright to dictate to privately owned business what they can and can't do to protect their health? Come on, really.

COVID-19 vaccines are highly but not completely effective at keeping the vaccinated from getting the disease. The few vaccinated who do become infected are much less likely to spread the disease and to suffer severe illness and death.

Our "shop at home" advocates let us know it's good for our home town. But when the tourists, hunters, fishers, or whoever else invades our turf, depending on the season, prices are raised for everyone. So, if the price increases are just to take advantage of the invaders, and we are expected to support our fellow resident-owned businesses, how about a discount for full-time residents showing proper ID.

I was southbound on Haines (35 mph) and six bikers blew past me at least 20 mph over the speed limit and all six blew through the red light. So, don’t tell me to watch out for motorcycles.

