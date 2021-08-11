Your Two Cents for August 11

Bravo Rapid City School District for making a great decision on the no-mask mandate. Children need to be able to see each other and interact with each other in order to continue to grow socially and emotionally, and with the risks so extremely low, it’s the most appropriate decision to be made.

It’s a sad state of affairs when our local school board puts politics ahead of the safety and well-being of staff and students. Start paying attention people. The Board‘s overreach is scary.

Very hypocritical for RCAS Board of Education to denounce all COVID protocols for safe opening of schools and then turn around and vote to accept all available ESSER Grant Funds for COVID impact on schools.

Sydney Powell a “Grand Marshal”? How about a “Grand Fraudster”? Her own lawyers say her claims about orchestrated voter fraud were so outrageous “reasonable people would not accept such statements as fact.” And now she wants your donations to fund a PAC that likely pays her a nice salary and expenses.

