Your Two Cents for August 17

So capitalism and the free market economy are the greatest things on earth — except for gas prices? Please keep your faux outrage to yourself.

I believe it's time to pay the renters' assistance directly to the landlords. The renters are not paying their rent because they know they cannot be evicted.

People, your parents and grandparents did not complain or ignore the government about immunizations for small pox, polio, measles, flu and so on. Ignore politicians and non-vaxxers. This is a health emergency, not a joke. Get your shot and mask up.

When I see someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19, I see a brave patriot, a concerned citizen, a team player, and a good neighbor. If you aren't vaccinated, take a long look at yourself and then please consider doing your part to stop this pandemic.

The delta variant presents even more of a threat to children and the school district’s ability to continue requiring masks and other safety measures is needed. To not do so is medical neglect of our children and staff.

