Your Two Cents for August 18

The new arena isn't even open yet and they are already asking for over $1 million for a different scoreboard. They should have planned for the correct one in the first place.

Why can't the surplus $20 million be put in a fund to be used for emergencies instead of raising taxes to pay for those emergencies?

It would be very helpful if the Department of Health would include information on whether a COVID victim was vaccinated or unvaccinated in its reports to the public. People could get a better understanding of the crisis and make a more informed decision on their personal safety.

I keep asking myself why would an insurance company cover the medical costs of an individual who decided not to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It would be an unnecessary cost that could easily be avoided by a little common sense. If you understand how insurance works, these anti-vaxxers are costing us all money through higher insurance premiums.

