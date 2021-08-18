 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for August 18

Your Two Cents for August 18

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

The new arena isn't even open yet and they are already asking for over $1 million for a different scoreboard. They should have planned for the correct one in the first place.

Why can't the surplus $20 million be put in a fund to be used for emergencies instead of raising taxes to pay for those emergencies?

It would be very helpful if the Department of Health would include information on whether a COVID victim was vaccinated or unvaccinated in its reports to the public. People could get a better understanding of the crisis and make a more informed decision on their personal safety.

I keep asking myself why would an insurance company cover the medical costs of an individual who decided not to get vaccinated for COVID-19. It would be an unnecessary cost that could easily be avoided by a little common sense. If you understand how insurance works, these anti-vaxxers are costing us all money through higher insurance premiums.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Moments from the Rapid City school district’s Lakota immersion program launch

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Moments from the Rapid City school district’s Lakota immersion program launch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News