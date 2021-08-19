Your Two Cents for August 19

Just imagine if a school opened a class in a public school with a prayer. Well, it just happened with a class at Canyon Lake Elementary.

Let's hope the Pope's COVID-19 PSA results in its intended purpose of convincing many of the unvaccinated to accept this safe and highly effective preventive measure.

Our School Board president needs to spend a little time in our schools’ nurses’ offices to see the importance of health care in our schools before she states, “Not our job… to be in charge of health care for any of these kids or our staff." Oh yes it is.

RCAS students likely have a far better understanding of the science of COVID, masks, and mitigation than the Board of Education members do. All thanks to their fabulous teachers who are continually disrespected.

Please stop calling my husband my partner. He is my husband and I am his wife.

Thank you to all the hard-working young people in the bright green shirts that have worked all summer taking care of our parks. They have never looked so beautiful.

