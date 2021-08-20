 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for August 20

Your Two Cents for August 20

Two Cents

Rapid City has a mayor and a city council that can't run the city dump without closing the yard waste sites and raising rates, yet they are supposed to spend $20 million wisely? There is a scary thought.

Mr. Tilsen does not help his cause when he shows such utter disrespect toward law enforcement. 

I, an older American, am surviving the COVID-19 economy relatively unscathed. Thanks to FDR, I receive a monthly income from Social Security, and thanks to LBJ, I have affordable health care — Medicare. Good governance can make Americans' lives better.

Instead of advocating that Catholics get vaccinated, our local bishop has told priests it’s OK to give religious exemptions to anti-vaxxers. Whatever happened to “love thy neighbor” and “be a good shepherd”? Our church should be showing leadership in helping protect the health and safety of parishioners.

I only wish that Gov. Noem would star in more commercials promoting COVID vaccinations and fewer self-promoting medical marijuana ads. I'm only helping pay for the ads, so that's just a suggestion.

