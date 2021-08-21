Your Two Cents for August 21

What has any of our city and county employees done during this man-made pandemic that was out of the ordinary? Every person that continued to go to work and do their job is a hero and a front-line person of necessity.

Some politicians say employers shouldn't mandate the vaccine shot as this is a personal choice. Then employers shouldn't mandate a drug test as it's a personal choice too.

A private business has every right to require vaccinations and the government should stay out of it. Nobody is forced to work there.

Why would teachers want to work in a school district that is rife with politics?

Incredible reserve on how our officers handled the total disrespect from Tilsen. In today's world, I'm surprised the officers didn't draw down on this guy the way he flew up on them in his SUV during the traffic stop. Great job RCPD.

A 15% increase was given to food stamp recipients during the pandemic. The increase will now go to 25%. Hope this will lessen the burden at the food banks.

