Your Two Cents for August 24

Freedom is a thorny concept. Where does your right to freedom end and my right to freedom begin? Private employers who wish to require vaccines in their businesses should have the freedom to do that. They should not be told by the government how to run their business.

We just took a fast trip from Rapid City to Fergus Falls Minnesota near Fargo, so we crossed the whole state. I’d like to know why as near as Philip the fuel prices are lower by about $.40 and the eastern part of the state and in western Minnesota the average price for gas with ethanol was $2.99.

Now that the FDA has given full approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, let's hope the vaccine-hesitant get vaccinated.

Funny how climate scolds like ad nauseum letter to the editor writer Ackerman never mention the U.S. reduced emissions under Trump, or the fact China, Russia, India and others are building fossil fuel power plants like nobody's business.

Two of the most important career fields: teaching and nursing. Yet South Dakota still ranks at the bottom of pay for both. These educated professionals should be two of the highest-paid in the state! Our priorities are truly messed up.

