Your Two Cents for August 25

Parents: Stand up and protect your children on your own by having them wear masks in school, since the RCSB refuses to put your children first.

For those individuals or small companies struggling to recruit new employees, you need to ask yourself, “What do I offer to make my job opening more attractive?” Post a realistic pay range, not a wish target, and if it’s an outside sales job, provide a car or realistic mileage reimbursement; remember, it’s not 1980 anymore.

South Dakota’s positive Covid cases continue their fast-paced upward trend hitting 785 today while our governor is laser-focused on securing fireworks at Mt. Rushmore for 2022. Sad.

Noem calling the Biden administration hypocritical over the fireworks decision is laughable. There were good reasons for canceling the fireworks this year (and let us not forget the only reason they were started again last year was for a campaign rally). Stop wasting our money on appeals.

It's simple. We pay more for gas because we live in an area of high tourist traffic.

