Your Two Cents for August 26

RCSB doesn’t seem to be interested in children’s well-being. I wonder what they would do if this was an outbreak of Ebola, smallpox or polio.

Eighty two new cases in Meade County yesterday. Luckily this has nothing to do with the rally.

The AG is taking a plea deal. The truck driver who crossed the median and killed a local woman didn’t even get a citation. Seems the trucking company had good attorneys.

It’s pretty obvious that the NDN CEO was trying to get himself arrested last week. The RCPD officers refused to take the bait — good for them.

Unfortunately, the C0VID-19 plan approved by RCAS was influenced by a vocal misinformed few and not science. One of the most important responsibilities of the RCAS is to ensure a safe environment for our public school children. RCAS failed.

Governor: What part of drought, red flag warnings and fire danger don’t you get? You continue to use taxpayers' money for fireworks. We have a virus, pandemic, running rampant in this state. It’s making people sick and killing them, yet your focus is on securing fireworks. Go figure.

