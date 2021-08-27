 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for August 27

Your Two Cents for August 27

Two Cents

et justitia omnibus – "Justice for All" — just where is the justice in the sweethearts deals (charges and sentence) our Attorney General got from his law school buddies? It's outrageous! He killed someone!

Good job Rapid City School Board! The decision to mask a child should be left with the parents and their physician, not with a Superintendent.

I live 4 miles behind Mt. Rushmore, the first few years of fireworks at Mt. Rushmore we watched them put out small spot fires on the back side. If you've lived here long enough, you have seen how fast fire can spread, it wouldn't take too long before it got to me and others. Fireworks do not belong at Mt. Rushmore.

Covid surge in RC headlines — don’t suppose record crowds for Days of ’76 and Motorcycle Rally have anything to do with Lawrence County going from 0 cases to 65 in one week.

Nursing home residents are some of our most susceptible individuals to COVID-19. Biden is implementing an appropriate public health measure by requiring all nursing home employees to be vaccinated. Noem plans to fight this common sense, preventive measure.

