Your Two Cents for August 28

Your Two Cents for August 28

Two Cents

Our superintendent of public schools is hired for many reasons, one being there will be a healthy safe school for kids to obtain an education. Should there be a group of politically motivated people preventing her from doing this administrative duty by not allowing masks to be required for health reasons?

Why is the RCSB so against basic common sense measures like physical distancing, or mask-wearing for defenseless elementary students? Stop politicizing everything. Our kids' safety should be your priority.

A recent letter to the RCJ claims no kids in South Dakota died from Covid but did you ever think that same kid could pass it along to their parents, grandparents, brothers or sisters? How many deaths were related to this scenario? This is exactly why you should wear a mask or get the shot, it’s called common sense.

Totally disgusted…. Jason Ravnsborg, SD Attorney General makes a plea deal; got charged with two misdemeanors for killing a man. No jail time. I hope the State of SD and AG get sued to the hilt.

Excuse me, but isn't the School Of Mines owned by the State Of South Dakota? Get your wish money from the Governor!

