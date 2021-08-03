 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for August 3

Two Cents

If you have a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, visit them soon and often as visitations may be halted again due to the increase in COVID-19 infections. If this restriction is repeated, thank the unvaccinated.

Ironically, because there is now a controversy to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory creates all the more reason for it to be taught as part of a comprehensive education.

Just got back from a 4,000 mile trip across the U.S. Gas prices in Rapid City are the highest we encountered including across our state. It is obvious there is price gouging going on. Why isn’t something done about this?

Other than Covid-19 hazard pay for first responders, I can’t imagine why any other person thinks they deserve it. I went to work every day during the pandemic and I sure didn’t get any hazard pay. I just went to work because it was my job.

I don’t need Kristi Noem or Joe Biden to tell me what is best for my family as that is a decision my wife and I make. If we want to wear masks, we can, and if we want to be vaccinated we can do that as well. It’s what you do when you live in a free country.

