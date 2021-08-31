 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for August 31

Two Cents

There should be roundabouts by Corral Drive and by Target. They are safer and much more efficient.

Concerning the proposed bell tower in Memorial Park: Rapid City already has a beautiful and meaningful memorial to the victims of the 1972 flood with the Greenway Park. This park is fully accessible to all, and the best memorial ever. The last thing we need is a $7 million bell tower. Use that money for a pedestrian bridge over Omaha Street instead.

They say that diesel prices in Rapid City are 60 cents higher than Sioux Falls because they have to truck it in. The price in Philip SD is $2.31, why is the last 80 miles 30 cents more?

Gov. Noem's call for AG Ravnsborg's resignation is simply a political calculation to be seen as being on the correct side of her base which was disappointed with his no contest plea and minimal punishment.

Thank you Tiana and Tango for all your years of dedication to helping people. Pennington County Search and Rescue is blessed to have you as part of their team.

