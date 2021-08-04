Your Two Cents for August 4

Why is the Sheriff's Office so secretive about this death and circumstances if it is a non-criminal incident that occurred on public property? Was it a "suicide" or accident? Why won't the Sheriff's Office release any further information? Who are they protecting?

By the very definition of their job titles, first responders work in hazardous positions. Although I truly appreciate their service, an additional $1,000 hazard pay is the wrong message. Now everyone that worked through this pandemic will want the same. Where will it stop?

My vaccinated sibling is now a breakthrough case after being exposed to an unvaccinated, unmasked case. My asymptomatic sibling exposed our 96-year-old vaccinated mother residing in an assisted living facility. Thanks to the unvaccinated for exercising their freedom not to mask or vaccinate.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon was able to attend a meeting on Friday with other governors and President Biden about wildfires. Where was our governor? Oh yes, campaigning and riding her high horse at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

