Your Two Cents for August 5

Two Cents

So fire and police employees get a $1,000 bonus for COVID? Must be nice to have kept your job through this pandemic and receive a reward for keeping it. 

Seems to me, given what I understand is a poor vaccination rate for firefighters and law enforcement in Rapid City, they should provide proof of vaccination before receiving the bonus.

Only 40% of Pennington County residents are fully vaccinated. Thanks to the other 60% for putting us all in jeopardy.

Why aren't nurses getting a COVID bonus? Just by nature of their business, they are exposed to it every day.

I have been fully vaccinated, but now I’ll have to wear a mask again because you refuse to get vaccinated — this is to protect you. Not happy.

Today, Aug. 3, shows the greed of our gas companies/service stations. Filled up in Sioux Falls for $2.95. Get to Rapid and its $3.49. Residents here expect this gouging, but I'm hoping the tourists can wait until the river or beyond for gas. Really unacceptable.

