Your Two Cents for August 6

I just listened to the mayor on the radio discussing the disbursement to first responders, something I support. Sadly, he said “Rapid City has managed to turn it into a controversy.” The mayor should have more respect for his constituents, even those who disagree.

Who is representing Rapid City's Transit & Dial-A-Ride drivers? They have been exposed to COVID-19, maybe even more than the first responders.

Apparently some folks aren't aware that every time our police and firefighters step out their door, they're never assured of coming home safely. They do so much to keep us safe at all times and more than deserve a $1,000 bonus.

So the state is facing a teacher shortage. Imagine that. It’s not just about COVID, it’s about salaries, class size, respect and a host of other issues. If you want to fix education ask the teachers (not administrators), then listen to what they are saying.

We went to Minnesota last week and paid $2.89 per gallon for gas at the Spencer exit and $3 in Minnesota. We left Rapid at $3.27 per gallon and came back to $3.49. What is going on?

