 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for August 7

Your Two Cents for August 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

The updated airplane wasn't bought for Gov. Noem any more than the Plymouth Belvedere was bought for Chris Hunt's personal use. Both are for the government's use.

The state purchased a $4.5 million plane so Kristi Noem could travel in style all over the U.S. promoting herself and her future higher political ambitions.

Everyone actively involved in the pandemic response is deserving of a bonus. Too bad no one provided any assistance to volunteer fire and EMS folks that also responded and will continue to respond.

I assume people get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID, but they still get COVID then blame the unvaccinated. Doesn't the vaccine work or what am I missing here?

On Highway 16 I passed a motorcycle and the driver was reading his cell phone. If there is an accident, the car driver will be blamed because we are supposed to watch out for motorcycles.

If you don’t think the country is upside down think again — vaccination holdouts are refusing to take a life-saving shot and the MyPillow Guy has turned against Fox News and shows up on CNN for an interview.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for August 5
Local

Your Two Cents for August 5

So fire and police employees get a $1,000 bonus for COVID? Must be nice to have kept your job through this pandemic and receive a reward for k…

Your Two Cents for August 3
Local

Your Two Cents for August 3

If you have a loved one in a nursing home or assisted living facility, visit them soon and often as visitations may be halted again due to the…

Your Two Cents for August 6
Local

Your Two Cents for August 6

I just listened to the mayor on the radio discussing the disbursement to first responders, something I support. Sadly, he said “Rapid City has…

Your Two Cents for August 4
Local

Your Two Cents for August 4

Why is the Sheriff's Office so secretive about this death and circumstances if it is a non-criminal incident that occurred on public property?…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat with Youth City Council

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News