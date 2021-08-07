Your Two Cents for August 7

The updated airplane wasn't bought for Gov. Noem any more than the Plymouth Belvedere was bought for Chris Hunt's personal use. Both are for the government's use.

The state purchased a $4.5 million plane so Kristi Noem could travel in style all over the U.S. promoting herself and her future higher political ambitions.

Everyone actively involved in the pandemic response is deserving of a bonus. Too bad no one provided any assistance to volunteer fire and EMS folks that also responded and will continue to respond.

I assume people get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID, but they still get COVID then blame the unvaccinated. Doesn't the vaccine work or what am I missing here?

On Highway 16 I passed a motorcycle and the driver was reading his cell phone. If there is an accident, the car driver will be blamed because we are supposed to watch out for motorcycles.

If you don’t think the country is upside down think again — vaccination holdouts are refusing to take a life-saving shot and the MyPillow Guy has turned against Fox News and shows up on CNN for an interview.

