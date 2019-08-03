Kudos to DOT for replacing the speed limit signs on I-90 from Sturgis to Rapid City. I will agree the lower speed is warranted, however, going from Spearfish to the airport in Rapid this morning between 6 and 8:30 a.m. I did not see one law enforcement vehicle. Why go to the expense of replacing signs if no enforcement is present.
More cell tower noise in Rapid City. Decibel limits in many cities is 50 dBA at night, but it seems we allow up to 85 dBA.
Amazing that one must be associated with a regulated business to be on the air quality board, but the only requirement to be on the airport board is to have traveled on an airline.
You have free articles remaining.
On a daily basis, I pass 40-60 ATVs/UTVs that have no license plates traveling on the public roadway. No enforcement seen. Yet, our counties want to hit us with a wheel tax to pay for roads/bridges. The "no plate" violations look like a cash cow.
Ban feeding deer in Rapid City, which aids the spread of CWD, or suffer stiff fines. How can killing deer be justified that are lured into town?
Saw article on boosting cell service for Sturgis rally. Hey, Verizon, how about boosting poor cell service in many West Rapid City neighborhoods?