The city council’s upcoming vote on doing away with inconvenient runoff elections is at least going to tell us how much democracy we can afford in Rapid City. Apparently, not much.
If the city would like to add to its coffers and potentially save a life or two, it should permanently station a squad car at the intersection of Corral Drive and Park Drive.
A snowflake is when you have a meltdown if the person you voted for didn't win and you don't like the person that did win and also won't accept the fact that someone else won. Now you have to wait four years to vote again.
When visiting similar sized cities in the northeastern states, Rapid City and this area has a much higher concentration of billboards. The sign companies do not have an inalienable right to put up this form of pollution and the city, counties and property owners need to place greater limits on the number of billboards allowed.
Every day I look at the beautiful flowers in the hanging baskets and planters on Main and St. Joseph streets in Rapid City. Thank you.