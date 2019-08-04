Saw article on boosting cell service for Sturgis rally. Hey, Verizon, how about boosting poor cell service in many West Rapid City neighborhoods?
Dissing major urban areas with racially charged dog whistles may make some in rural areas feel good, but it is not going to save ag-dependent areas from Trump's tariffs. The bankruptcies have already started, despite the federal subsidies intended to buy rural votes.
You have free articles remaining.
After students read Jefferson's letter to the Danbury Baptist Association they should read the book, Miracles of the American Revolution. History, as it is not taught in our schools anymore.
Social security pays for itself Senator, and is not a welfare stipend. When one considers who is actually paying the majority of the annual federal budget, perhaps our elected officials might have a little more respect for the average citizen and make sure they are taken care of first and foremost. The amount that corporations do not pay is criminal.