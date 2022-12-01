 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

  • 0
Two Cents

Governor Noem can’t just wave her hand and remove a tax. The “power of the purse” sits with the legislature, and they won’t start their annual process until January. Pay attention, people.

To the submitter who remarked that grocery store shelves were full under the previous administration, let me remind you of the Great Toilet Paper Shortage. Gas prices are coming down – something controlled by supply and demand, not the president.

I think the recent Two Cents submission regarding EV cars charging by wind/solar only is one of the greatest submissions ever and deserves an award. Oh so true, and verified by the actions of the pretenders who ardently wish it were otherwise.

Thank you to all who helped serve the Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Thomas More High School which was sponsored by the Knights of Columbus council from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral. More than 600 meals were served and leftover prepared food (was) donated to The Cornerstone Rescue Mission, feeding at least another 180 hungry people. See you again next year.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 29

Your Two Cents for Nov. 29

The comment about how to charge electric vehicles is pretty ignorant and shows that people continue to either not understand or refuse to lear…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 26

Your Two Cents for Nov. 26

Electric Vehicle owners should only be allowed to recharge their batteries with wind or solar power, otherwise it is just "pretend."

Your Two Cents for Nov. 25

Your Two Cents for Nov. 25

It is sad to see all the homes being built on our beautiful skylines around the Black Hills. If you must build your home on top of a hill, ple…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

William backs godmother’s decision to resign over remarks to black charity boss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News