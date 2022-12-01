Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Governor Noem can’t just wave her hand and remove a tax. The “power of the purse” sits with the legislature, and they won’t start their annual process until January. Pay attention, people.

To the submitter who remarked that grocery store shelves were full under the previous administration, let me remind you of the Great Toilet Paper Shortage. Gas prices are coming down – something controlled by supply and demand, not the president.

I think the recent Two Cents submission regarding EV cars charging by wind/solar only is one of the greatest submissions ever and deserves an award. Oh so true, and verified by the actions of the pretenders who ardently wish it were otherwise.

Thank you to all who helped serve the Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Thomas More High School which was sponsored by the Knights of Columbus council from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral. More than 600 meals were served and leftover prepared food (was) donated to The Cornerstone Rescue Mission, feeding at least another 180 hungry people. See you again next year.