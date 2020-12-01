Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

So while most are just hanging on, our mayor plans to hire a friend at $76,000 plus per year for a new unnecessary position. Only lifelong government employees think like this.

In Mr. Holbrook’s op-ed, he implies that South Dakota is doing no worse with COVID cases than the states around us and several other countries. In the last month, South Dakota is number one in positivity rates from testing, number one in deaths per capita, and number two in cases per capita in the nation.

Doesn't Rep. Dusty Johnson have more important things to think about in Congress than whether or not to keep Daylight Savings Time?

If the Chair of the SD Democratic Party had spent his time supporting the candidacy of Democratic candidates for the Legislature instead of concentrating on legalizing marijuana, perhaps there would be more than 11 members of the party elected.

I feel that Kristi Noem is one politician I can really trust. I trust that everything she does will be for Kristi and her 2024 bid for president.

