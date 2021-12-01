Your Two Cents for Dec. 1

Why does it take a shooting before anything is done about a drug house after the people living in the area have complained about it for over a year? Then the police department downplays it, "We are not exempt from crime just like any other city."

Wonderful news, recreational marijuana is thrown out. Good for Sheriff Thom and Governor Noem doing what's right, not what outside money and effort caused. Next time it comes up, voters need to come out and really take a stand.

Helene Duhamel, how will the state pay for your proposed West River water project? Was it too embarrassing for you to mention the funds could come from the same infrastructure bill your own party opposed?

If you have family members tangled up with drugs turn them in to the police. You may likely be saving their lives.

The parade of lights was so fun. The highlight was hearing a small boy yell “Mewwy Chwistmas” to every single float at the top of his lungs. He was adorable.

