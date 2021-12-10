Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

John Thune was one of only a handful without a mask of the entire U.S. Congress who attended Senator Dole’s funeral Thursday in the Capitol rotunda. How embarrassing and disrespectful.

$41,000 fine? Somebody needs to be fired.

What a shame and embarrassment to Pennington County that the incompetence of an assistant prosecutor could let a violent and known felon go free.

When is the Rush going to put a team on the ice that plays to win instead of playing not to lose? Game after game, year after year it's the same thing, get a lead and squander it with poor play.

South Dakotans, wake up. We never, never pay in taxes as much as we receive from the federal government. Other states (yes, blue states) annually give us money to improve our lives. We should do what every gift recipient is taught - say thank you and don’t whine.

I look forward to the day a person's sex, sexual orientation or race is irrelevant and not mentioned when they are appointed or elected to a position.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0