Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

Gov. Noem's budget address indicates she will be growing South Dakota government and will be even more reliant on federal dollars. South Dakotans, Ms. Noem hoodwinked you once again.

The piloted B-21 costs  taxpayers $700 million each. The Ukrainians are using 1970s drone technology to strike a target 1000 km away, just saying.

Get the religious Christmas music out of any public buildings. If you want to listen to it in your own home fine, but not in our public buildings.

Please do not remove any of the religious displays out of our public buildings. We enjoy seeing them. If you do not like them, don’t enter the buildings.

Why is it perfectly okay for one-half of this country to cancel, silence and censor the other half in the name of diversity? My belief that there are only two genders, that marriage should be between a man and a woman, and that the Constitution is the law of the land, not executive orders, is every bit as valid as your opinion which I do not agree with.

Might the efforts of the US government to get Brittney Griner out of a Russian prison cause a little more respect from her for the country whose national anthem she refuses to be present for? Probably not.

