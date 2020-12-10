Your Two Cents for Dec. 10

Where would the Black Hills have been on June 9, 1972, with today's lack of compassion towards our friends and neighbors? Before the sun came up the next morning, hundreds of citizens were helping others and our entire community pulled together for the sake of those most vulnerable.

This is the first time in my lifetime that my country asked me to do something, not for me but for the good of us all. Wear a mask. I will do my patriotic duty and respond to the call! Hope you will all join me.

Our state lawmakers are going over the budget address from Gov. Noem. They have stated we need to do more for teacher pay so my question is, “What has happened to the ½ cent sales tax that was put into effect for teacher pay?"

Gov. Noem states that she doesn't believe "marijuana is good for South Dakota." I didn't believe she was good for South Dakota or President-elect Joe Biden for that matter but that's who was elected, majority rules — get over it.

