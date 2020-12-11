Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

With all the water that Gov. Noem has carried for President Trump, I really thought South Dakota would have more vaccines. It now looks like the general public will have to wait until April — so much for warp speed.

First, our state leaders confuse the will of the people with their personal opinions in the legalization of marijuana. Now, they join in a lawsuit to override the will of the people in the presidential election. Perhaps our attorney general should "drive in his own lane" and attend to the business of South Dakota.

Current and potentially future virtual “education” and now marijuana — is it worth the risk of dumbing down the population, starting with the young?

Did you know the largest increase in marijuana users is the 65 and older group? Who are they hurting in the comfort of their living room?

I sincerely hope all of us can move on together from COVID. The constant partisan friction and non-stop media blitz is exhausting. Support your governor, take personal responsibility, wait for the verdict on masks to come in.

