Your Two Cents for Dec. 11

The city pays out a $41,000 fine to the state for not completing required paperwork? And to think that the Council could have been spent that on giving $1,000 bonuses for 41 of our public employees.

So now the airport wants to charge for drop-offs on a city street and add a flush charge on toilets at the airport.  Must be because of all the new flights that pulled out of the lucrative Rapid City market. Will the South Dakota National Guard be included in the flush fee because of their new facilities?

Listening to speakers at Pennington County Republican Women espouse conspiracy theories about non-existent election fraud and vaccines is hard to swallow for real Republicans.

Silly me. I thought pharmacies would deal with doctor's prescriptions to dispense medical marijuana like they deal with all drugs. It turns out that never was the objective of the promoters. If you voted for medical marijuana you bought a pig-in-a-poke.

