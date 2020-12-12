Your Two Cents for Dec. 12

Someone says support a governor who does absolutely nothing to protect me? How can it be an infringement on people’s rights to ask them to wear a mask to stop the coronavirus from spreading to other people?

Nine deaths today in Pennington county; 23 deaths in the last seven days. When is this community going to wake up?

I can't help but wonder if the true number of C-19 deaths in SD is not being revealed. Obits are now running 2-4 pages and most deaths are in the elderly. Something's wrong with what we're being told.

Thank you Mr. Attorney General for your stance to insure the election was not stolen. Millions of disenfranchised voters believe it was.

Shame on Gov. Noem and A.G. Ravnsborg for spending our tax money by joining the Texas lawsuit to try and take 20 million votes away from the American people and trying to destroy our Democracy.

This year's Christmas will be different. There will be fewer gifts under the tree and more homemade goodies but that is OK. For those of us who remember the Great Depression and World War II, we have a lot to be thankful for.

