Your Two Cents for Dec. 13

The same day that Governor Noem says that "we" can afford to lose $100 million in state income, she proposes spending $400 million on new prisons in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. Is that conservative or just more national grandstanding?

Quick note to let everyone know Dusty Johnson, John Thune, and Mike Rounds voted "no" on protecting same-sex marriage and interracial marriage. Also, it's 2022.

For all the naysayers on the student loan forgiveness: projected the total cost of the 2018 Farm Act would be $428 billion but you thumb your nose at those bettering themselves and our society. Trillions to foreign governments every year but give some of the tax money back to your neighbor just can’t do that because you don’t get a piece of the pie too.

The person who commented that the expansion of Medicaid was stupid obviously hasn’t faced uninsured medical bills that this extension is intended to cover. Going broke or filing for bankruptcy from uninsured medical bills shouldn’t happen in the richest country in the world.