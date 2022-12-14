 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 14

I would hope that our elected officials will hold some cracker barrels to see what their constituents expect before they go to Pierre next month. We already expect cracker barrels when they come back to justify what they did while there.

Our wonderful president left a Marine behind in Russia so he could get an anti-American basketball player out. This says all you need to know about Democrat priorities.

The Respect for Marriage Act is a misnomer. It does nothing to address respect for the marriage vows and abhorrence for divorce.

If I remember right, I believe the Rapid City police interviewed a majority of the homeless a couple of years ago and offered them a good Samaritan option in a provided shelter and something like 40% choose to live on the street or near the creek. The most recent news story in our local paper suggested the same.

I lost my job in the energy sector last year. Where are the coding jobs or the solar panel jobs promised by the current administration that were to replace the jobs lost due to Biden’s war on fossil fuels? Do we have representatives in Congress that have concern or are they still working on the baby formula shortages?

