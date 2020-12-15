Your Two Cents for Dec. 15

It is not the governor’s, nor the attorney general’s, nor the health service’s responsibility to keep you safe. It is your responsibility to do that. Grow up and take responsibility for your own life.

Why do people want someone to force you to wear a mask? Fine line between dictatorship and leadership. C’mon people, just wear a mask — don’t make someone make you do it. That’s how you lose your freedom.

I don’t like the fact that my chance for getting the virus is based on the common sense of others.

Wonder if the tables were turned and Mr. Boever was driving distractedly at night and hit and killed Mr. Ravnsborg, where Mr. Boever would be today?

Reading the Dec. 12 RC Journal article titled “A recipe for success at Club for Boys” was very heartwarming. I compliment this group on teaching life skills to the boys. I am happy to continue my financial support to organizations doing things like this.

South Dakota is one the few states that did not join the lawsuit against Facebook. Why?

