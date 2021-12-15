 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 15

Two Cents

Gov. Noem has obviously never taught school. Moments of silence are rare, and students will see it as phone use time, not prayer. As a taxpayer, I don't want my taxes to go for paying for lawsuits that will inevitably come. She needs another way to beef up her resume.

Why do children need to pray in school when they can pray anytime of the day or night? How about praying on the way to or from school.

Noem implies she is a Christian, yet she publicly mocks on social media, etc., those who disagree with her. Is she implying she follows God’s decrees for treatment of others only when it suits her agenda?

Please remember how well our elected representatives have handled the Ravnsborg impeachment come election time. They probably will feel the need for bonuses as a means of just saying thanks for their outstanding leadership.

Could you please publish the date our police are going to start enforcing traffic laws? This will give drivers some notice to stop speeding, running red lights and blowing through school zones.

