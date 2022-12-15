 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Dec. 15

Two Cents

The only thing I can think of to say about the Tilsen case is "unbelievable!"

How is it that city and county governments shut-down for a snow storm, but a basketball tournament continues? Basketball should never be more accessible than our government services. 

So now all charges against Tilsen are dropped? Seems like some of the Soros-Zuckerberg money has funneled down to Minnehaha County.

As a Vietnam Army draftee I had 17 shots before boarding a plane to the jungles (no choice) in 1967. Today's "conservatives" like Mitch McConnell and Thune think troops should be able to pick and choose what vaccines they take.

The question begs to be asked, which is more anti-American — a basketball player not standing for the national anthem or a former president trying to overthrow the government and stating he wants to get rid of the Constitution?

TikTok is an amusing toy that people use to waste time. It never had a legitimate place on any government or private business computers or mobile devices.

