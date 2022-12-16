Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

So Nick Tilsen illegally blocks a highway, assaults a National Guard soldier, is justifiably arrested and walks away without penalty. Total failure on the part of the State’s Attorney's Office.

To the individual critical of President Biden, releasing the ex-Marine was not an option. According to Paul Whelan's brother, Trump never mentioned Paul's name much less worked to get him released during his presidency.

A recent study found that COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. saved 3.2 million lives, 18 million hospitalizations, 118 million infections, and over $1 trillion in health care costs. Imagine how much better those numbers would be if not for the anti-vaxxers.

The parents who complained about closing the schools on Tuesday before the blizzard started would be the loudest complainers when they had to pick up their kids at the end of the day because the buses couldn't travel in the snow.

Why would we swap a murderer for athlete Griner when she doesn’t respect our country’s flag? Our government is way off base.