 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

  • 0
Two Cents

So Nick Tilsen illegally blocks a highway, assaults a National Guard soldier, is justifiably arrested and walks away without penalty. Total failure on the part of the State’s Attorney's Office.

To the individual critical of President Biden, releasing the ex-Marine was not an option. According to Paul Whelan's brother, Trump never mentioned Paul's name much less worked to get him released during his presidency.

A recent study found that COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. saved 3.2 million lives, 18 million hospitalizations, 118 million infections, and over $1 trillion in health care costs. Imagine how much better those numbers would be if not for the anti-vaxxers.

The parents who complained about closing the schools on Tuesday before the blizzard started would be the loudest complainers when they had to pick up their kids at the end of the day because the buses couldn't travel in the snow. 

People are also reading…

Why would we swap a murderer for athlete Griner when she doesn’t respect our country’s flag? Our government is way off base.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

Your Two Cents for Dec. 13

Your Two Cents for Dec. 13

The same day that Governor Noem says that "we" can afford to lose $100 million in state income, she proposes spending $400 million on new pris…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 14

Your Two Cents for Dec. 14

I would hope that our elected officials will hold some cracker barrels to see what their constituents expect before they go to Pierre next mon…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to know before chopping down a Christmas Tree from a national forest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News