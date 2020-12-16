Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

If you don't wear a mask, I respect you. If you wear a mask, I respect you. If your business doesn't require a mask, I will definitely shop at your store.

It is absolutely the job of our elected officials to address public safety issues. That's been the case in every civilized society going back thousands of years.

Thank you Governor Kristi for the work you are doing for us. Thank you for joining the Texas lawsuit. There are many upset Democrats that live here in a Republican State, maybe move to a Democrat state where your like-minded live.

I wonder how Gov. Noem would feel if the Texas Attorney General had filed suit to overturn South Dakota's election because of fraud. She should mind her own business.

Just read that some of the council members who voted against the mask ordinance want to continue to work on the issue. For heaven’s sake, stop beating this dead horse and move on — and this is coming from someone in favor of masks. All you are doing is creating more animosity in the community.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0