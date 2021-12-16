Your Two Cents for Dec. 16

Reading Tuesday's article "Vision Fund Projects" and I have a couple of concerns. If you don't have your project ready to go ASAP no funding; seems that a number of the projects are special interest groups and to me the Vision Funds should benefit the majority of our Rapid City citizens, not a select few. Crying foul on this one.

It’s apparent the upcoming legislative session is again going to be taken up with matters such as abortion, school prayer and transgender athletes. There are so many more important issues that need attention, but hey, there’s always another year.

It is very obvious Kristi Noem and her Labor Secretary are lying. Sherry Bren's testimony is very plausible and, remember, she was paid $217,000 to keep quiet and still cannot tell all she knows due to the "disparagement" clause in her settlement with the state.

Noem’s unethical meddling and special treatment for her daughter ain’t the half of it. She then attempted to unilaterally force South Dakota appraisers to dummy down their competency requirements in order to justify her actions.

