 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Your Two Cents for Dec. 17

  • 0
Two Cents

"Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night stays these courageous couriers from completing their appointed rounds."

Dow Jones down only 746 points so not to worry. Interest rates highest in 30 years to fight inflation highest in 40 years. Hope we can survive another couple years. 

A great many politicians on the right are wanting Trump to go away because of his recent history of losing. I for one am hoping he sticks around to continue the pattern of electing better candidates.

3.2 million lives saved because of the vaccine? How could they possibly know that? What I do know is the flu season here will be much less severe than in other places because we didn't wear masks for years and our bodies can take it.

Nick Tilsen reminds me of Donald Trump. He is a bully, stages 4th of July antics sufficient to get him arrested and in the news. He rails against the justice system and how they make his life miserable and unfair. He would like us to believe he follows all the rules and is picked on unfairly.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested

Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested

Police in South Dakota are investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl. Police in Mitchell, South Dakota say the couple had driven a U-haul trailer with a coffin containing the body of the girl, who had been adopted by the woman arrested. The couple had informed the Davison County Coroner that they were traveling from Airway Heights, Washington to Pine Ridge in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports both were charged with failing to notify law enforcement of the death of child. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Dozens of semis backed up due to I90 closure near Box Elder

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News