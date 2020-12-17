Your Two Cents for Dec. 17

A city councilman and human resources director at a nursing home are scheduled for the vaccine before the residents, police, teachers and transplant patients?

I just read that Councilman Jones tested positive but was due to be vaccinated Wednesday, Dec. 16. Are all essential workers and nursing home residents vaccinated in Rapid City already, or are council members now essential workers?

I would hope that if our South Dakota election system was fraudulent that somebody, yes even Texas, would try and get it fixed. Thank you Gov. Noem for caring enough to be involved in our national election system.

Telling people that are not like-minded to leave SD is absolutely the reason we are not like-minded.

In 1968 a young man could be drafted into the U.S. Army, be classified as a combat infantryman, trained and sent to Southeast Asia to spend a year in the jungle in combat with the real possibility of dying. We now have immature, selfish people who feel their rights are violated if they are asked to wear a mask to protect the health of others.

